Q. What are some key workloads I can use in guest clusters running in Azure IaaS VMs?

A. With Windows Server 2016 there are a larger number of supported solutions that can run in guest clusters hosted in Azure IaaS thanks to features like cloud witness (using an Azure Storage account for the witness resource), Storage Spaces Direct (S2D which uses disks local to each node to create a cluster shared volume) and Storage Replica (block-level replication). This is in addition to certain application level capabilities.

Considering these capabilities key workloads now usable in Azure IaaS guest clusters are: