When: July 20, 2017 | 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT

ServiceChannel, a facilities management software company, provides a cloud-based automation and reporting platform that helps more than 450 brands manage the performance of over 50,000 service providers across 220,000 locations worldwide. After Hurricane Sandy flooded its data center in 2012, ServiceChannel decided to build out a highly available and redundant system on the AWS Cloud. Because they didn’t have any configuration management in place at the time, they had to manually build all of their servers on AWS. This led to the decision to implement Puppet on AWS. With Puppet, ServiceChannel was able to create a fully automated pipeline to deploy, manage, and scale their AWS infrastructure, providing the agility needed to help support the growth of the company. Join us for our upcoming webinar where speakers from Puppet, AWS, and ServiceChannel will go into detail about how ServiceChannel optimized their AWS environment by adopting DevOps practices—including infrastructure as code—and how Puppet helped them automate their pipeline, increase scalability, and manage ever-increasing complexity.

