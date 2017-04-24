Companies are often sold and merged. Sometimes employees are transferred within two same companies. As a result, employees have reassigned locations that are part of different domains. when this happen, you may also need to migrate AD objects between domains on daily basis.

There are two main type of AD objects migration. When you move AD objects between domains in two different forests is called inter forest migration while moving objects between domains in the same forest is called intra forest migration.

In this article, we will focus on intra forest migration and learn how to migrate AD users from child domain (labs.yourdomain.com) to parent domain (yourdomain.com) using Active Directory Migration Tool v3.2. You can migrate users by using ADMT snap-in or command line.

I assume you have downloaded and installed ADMT v3.2 on your target domain controller.

Migrate AD Users by Using ADMT Snap-in

Step 1. In ADMT console on target domain controller, right-click Active Directory Migration tool and then click User Account Migration Wizard

Step 2. Click Next

Step 3. Choose a source, target domain and their domain controllers. Click Next

Step 4. Choose Select users from domain and click Next

Step 5. Click Add to search and enter users you would like to migrate from the source domain. Click OK

Step 6. Click Next

Step 7. Choose the target OU and click OK

Step 8. Click Next

Step 9. Choose Do not migrate source ..... and click Next

Step 10. Choose the all the options shown in following screen shot and click Next

Step 11. Click Finish

Step 12. Click Close

Migrate AD Users Using Command Prompt

Step 1. Open command prompt with elevated privileges on target domain controller

Step 2. Execute the following command with actual parameter values replaced. MSS denotes migrate SIDs, TRP denotes translate roaming profiles and UUR denotes update user rights

ADMT USER /N "<user_name1>" "<user_name2>" /SD:" <source_domain>" /TD:" <target_domain>" /TO:"<target_OU>" /MSS:YES /TRP:YES /UUR:YES

You can verify the existence of users in an OU with the help of active directory user and computer (ADUC) console on target domain controller.