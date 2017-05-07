Q. Why would I use Push-Location instead of Set-Location?

A. Ordinarily to change location the Set-Location cmdlet is used however consider you want to change location to perform some action and then return back to the original location. You could use something like:

$loc = Get-Location

Set-Location -Path D:\Temp

Get-Location

Set-Location -Path $loc

However Push-Location does this by placing your current location onto a stack which can then be restored using Pop-Location. For example:

Push-Location

Set-Location -Path D:\Temp

Get-Location

Pop-Location

For those used to pushd/popd this is the same thing but in PowerShell. This can be very useful then you need to move location to perform some action then return back.