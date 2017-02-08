Q. My Windows 10/Windows Server 2016 Hyper-V host shows more CPU usage than under previous versions. Why?
A. When looking at host CPU using Task Manager prior to Windows Server 2016 the CPU usage of VMs did not show which could sometimes confuse users. In Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 this has changed so the CPU usage by VMs will now also show when looking at CPU usage via Task Manager. This will make the CPU appear higher in Windows 10/Server 2016 but the reality is you are just seeing VM CPU use as well. Below is an example showing 4 cores peaked which are actually being consumed by a VM with 4 vCPUs running a CPU consumption test utility.