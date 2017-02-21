Q. What is & in PowerShell?

A. & is the call operator that will execute code. Normally we just execute cmdlets as their name is in the search path however consider you save commands in a string and want those commands to execute. The call operator will do that. For example:

                              
PS C:\> $commandstorun = "get-host"
                              
                              PS C:\> $commandstorun
                              get-host
                              
                              PS C:\> & $commandstorun
                              
                              
                              Name : Windows PowerShell ISE Host
                              Version : 5.1.14393.693
                              InstanceId : 15332c57-1c14-4752-a66c-c95bcb99fb97
                              UI : System.Management.Automation.Internal.Host.InternalHostUserInterface
                              CurrentCulture : en-US
                              CurrentUICulture : en-US
                              PrivateData : Microsoft.PowerShell.Host.ISE.ISEOptions
                              DebuggerEnabled : True
                              IsRunspacePushed : False
                              Runspace : System.Management.Automation.Runspaces.LocalRunspace

 