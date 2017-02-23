Q. What are the DISM cmdlets?

A. DISM is a very powerful tool for image management and there are PowerShell cmdlets that have equivalent functionality in the DISM PowerShell module.

Below are some PowerShell commands that walk through some of the common functionality to expose some of the core capabilities that I have put together.

                              
#View all cmdlets in the DISM module
                              Get-Command -Module dism
                              
                              #View the edition of the current OS (must run elevated)
                              Get-WindowsEdition -Online
                              
                              #Get information about all images in a WIM file
                              Get-WindowsImage -ImagePath "S:\OS Images\Windows Server 2016 RTM\Expanded\sources\install.wim"
                              
                              #Get information about a specific index
                              Get-WindowsImage -ImagePath "S:\OS Images\Windows Server 2016 RTM\Expanded\sources\install.wim" -Index 3
                              
                              #Create a folder that will be used to mount images
                              New-Item c:\wimmount -ItemType Directory
                              
                              #Mount a WIM file, index 3 to folder c:\wimmount
                              Mount-WindowsImage –ImagePath "S:\OS Images\Windows Server 2016 RTM\Expanded\sources\install.wim" -Index 3 –Path "c:\wimmount"
                              
                              #View the content of the mounted WIM
                              Get-ChildItem C:\wimmount
                              
                              #View all mounted images
                              Get-WindowsImage -Mounted #dism /get-mountedwiminfo
                              
                              #Check the health of a mounted image
                              Repair-WindowsImage –Path "c:\wimmount" -ScanHealth
                              
                              #Add an extracted CAB file from MSU to a mounted image
                              Add-WindowsPackage –Path "c:\wimmount" –PackagePath "S:\OS Images\Windows Server 2016 RTM\Updates\Windows10.0-KB4010672-x64.cab" -PreventPending
                              
                              #Add drivers from a folder to a mounted image
                              Add-WindowsDriver -Path C:\wimmount –Driver "c:\drivers" –Recurse
                              
                              #Dismount a mounted image without saving changes. Could also use -Save instead of -Discard to save
                              Dismount-WindowsImage –Path "c:\wimmount" -Discard
                              
                              #View information about a VHD
                              Get-WindowsImage -ImagePath "D:\VMs\Win10Pro\Virtual Hard Disks\Win10Pro.vhdx"
                              
                              #Mount a VHD
                              Mount-WindowsImage -ImagePath "D:\VMs\Win10Pro\Virtual Hard Disks\Win10Pro.vhdx" -Index 1 -Path c:\wimmount
                              
                              #View information about the mounted VHD
                              Get-WindowsEdition -Path C:\wimmount
                              
                              #Dismount
                              Dismount-WindowsImage –Path "c:\wimmount" -Discard

 