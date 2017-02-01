Q. How do I stop Edge loading top stories for each new Tab?

A. Edge allows the configuration for the page used when it opens and the content used when a new tab is created. These can be configured as follows:

  1. Start Edge
  2. Open Settings (click the three dots in the top right corner then select Settings)
  3. In the displayed menu select the Open Microsoft Edge with menu and select an option to start Edge with (including a specific page such as about:blank to start with a blank page)
  4. For the Open new tabs with expand the menu and select A blank page
  5. Close Settings