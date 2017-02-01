Q. How do I stop Edge loading top stories for each new Tab?
A. Edge allows the configuration for the page used when it opens and the content used when a new tab is created. These can be configured as follows:
- Start Edge
- Open Settings (click the three dots in the top right corner then select Settings)
- In the displayed menu select the Open Microsoft Edge with menu and select an option to start Edge with (including a specific page such as about:blank to start with a blank page)
- For the Open new tabs with expand the menu and select A blank page
- Close Settings