Q. How can i split a PowerShell string into parts?

A. PowerShell strings have a split function that enables the simple splitting of a string into an array of strings based on a delimiter character.

The example below splits based on the space character and removes any entries that have no actual content.

$FullName = "John Savill "

$Names = $FullName.Split(" ",[StringSplitOptions]'RemoveEmptyEntries')

$Names would contain two entries: John and Savill. The trailing spaces were removed.