Q. My 1 Gb/E network adapter supports VMQ, should I enable?
A. No. VMQs provide the ability to separate traffic into separate buckets which can then be processed by different processor cores. This is very useful when dealing with network adapters that are high bandwidth that are limited when all packets have to be processed by a single core. If you have a 1 Gb/E network adapters there is no reason to turn on VMQ since the full bandwidth can easily be handled by a single core and actually enabling VMQ may negatively impact performance rather than helping.