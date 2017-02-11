Q. How can i set attributes in AD via PowerShell that are not covered by standard parameters?

A. Cmdlets such as New-ADUser and Set-ADUser support the most common attributes you may want to set but what about if you need to set other attributes? Fortunately the -add, -replace and -remove parameters for Set-ADUser can be leveraged to set any attribute. For example to set the Exchange location I would use (where $NewUser is the user object):

$NewUser | Set-Aduser -Replace @{msExchUsageLocation="US"}