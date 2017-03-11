Q. Is there a simple cmdlet for management of NTFS permissions from PowerShell?

A. Ordinarily to manage NTFS permissions there are a number of ACL cmdlets that have to be leveraged which are very unfriendly to utilize and that require the use of [System.Security.AccessControl.FileSystemRights] and more to actually set permissions.

Fortunately an NTFS permissions module is available from https://gallery.technet.microsoft.com/scriptcenter/1abd77a5-9c0b-4a2b-acef-90dbb2b84e85 that provides a better set of cmdlets. Download the zip file and extract to folder on your machine named C:\Program Files\WindowsPowerShell\Modules\NTFSSecurity.

You can now access the capabilities. For example to view NTFS permissions you can use the following:

Get-Item <item> | Get-NTFSAccess

Permissions can be added with Add-NTFSAccess using -Account and -AccessRights .