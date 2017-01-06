Q. How can I modify a script to accept a parameter?

A. Enabling a script to accept a parameter requires only a single line to added to script:

In this example the value passed to the script is stored in variable $user and must be passed and can also be passed along the pipeline. Below is an example use:

Param([Parameter(ValuefromPipeline=$true,Mandatory=$true)][string]$user)

$AdObj = New-Object System.Security.Principal.NTAccount($user)

$strSID = $AdObj.Translate([System.Security.Principal.SecurityIdentifier])

$strSID.Value

Once saved as FindADUserSID.ps1 it can be used in a number of ways: