Rumors of Cmd’s death have been greatly exaggerated, Microsoft's Rich Turner has announced, and any news the contrary misunderstand recent shifts in where the aged prompt is heading.

The confusion came about when an announcement that Cmd would be replaced by PowerShell in a variety of contexts with the Nov. 17 Windows Insider Preview, including in the WIN + X menu, in File Explorer’s File menu, and in context menus in File Explorer.

So it would be fair to say that Cmd prompt is de-emphasized, but in a Turner wants to make clear that Cmd is still essential to many Windows users — and essential in making Windows.

"The Cmd shell remains an essential part of Windows, and is used daily by millions of businesses, developers, and IT Pro’s around the world," wrote Turner. "Much of the automated system that builds and tests Windows itself is a collection of many Cmd scripts that have been created over many years, without which we couldn’t build Windows itself!"

Turner also took to task those who equated Cmd and MS-DOS, which he gently (ok, not so gently) reminded people hadn't shipped a new version since September 16th, 2000.

