Q. How do I download files from GitHub?
A. More and more code is stored in GitHub today but for non-developers it can be confusing how to actually get content. I recently needed to download the VMM SDN Express scripts from https://github.com/Microsoft/SDN/tree/master/VMM/VMM%20SDN%20Express however there was no obvious download button. Yes, each file could be viewed and its content copy/pasted to a local file but that's not the right solution. Instead navigate up to the top level of the project, e.g. SDN in this case and then a Download button will be visible on the right that generates a ZIP file that contains the entire repository content, including the area you wanted.