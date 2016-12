Q. How can I update the version of Docker installed on my Windows machine?

A. Once Docker has been installed (I covered this at http://windowsitpro.com/windows-server-2016/install-containers-windows-server-2016) on Windows you will need to update it periodically whenever Docker pushes an update. The easiest way to update the installed version of Docker is to run the following PowerShell.

Install-Package -Name docker -ProviderName DockerMsftProvider -Verbose -Update