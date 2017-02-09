Q. What is the difference between where-object and select-object?
A. The two cmdlets perform very different things.
Where-object restricts which objects are returned, for example:
Get-Process | Where-Object {$_.Name -eq "WmiPrvSE"}
Will only return objects whose name is WmiPrvSE.
Now compare to Select-Object, e.g.
Get-Process | Select-Object -Property Name, ID
Returns the name and process ID for every process. You could put these together:
Get-Process | Where-Object {$_.Name -eq "WmiPrvSE"} | Select-Object -Property Name, ID
To return only the Name and ID for the WmiPrvSE process instances.