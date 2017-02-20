Q. Tips for using VMM SDN Express to deploy SDNv2.

A. VMM SDN Express provides a script based deployment of the entire SDNv2 set through a combination of service templates and scripted setup. A huge benefit is the only configuration is a single fabric configuration file and then the entire deployment is automatic and deployed in a consistent fashion. If something goes wrong you can fix the problem and simple rerun.

I created a video walking through many of these concepts at https://youtu.be/0tt04JUtxUQ.

Below are some key tips:

Make sure you download the latest SDN complete set from Github at https://github.com/Microsoft/SDN and restore the complete ZIP file to your local drive. You need the complete structure in its original folder structure on your local hard drive Ensure VMM 2016 is running the latest Update Rollup Ensure in VMM if you have a pre-existing management network it is configured correctly including VLAN configuration and that the physical network ports are all configured as trunk/tagged for all VLANs that will be utilized If using an existing port profile for the management network ensure it is ONLY used by the logical switch that will be used by SDN (this logical switch will be changed to NC managed). If the port profile is also used by another non-NC managed logical switch changes to the management network later on will fail If using an existing management network ensure it was deployed as "one connected network" with no-isolation on the corresponding VM Network. If this is not the case the conversion of the logical switch and network will fail Disable all extensions on the logical switch Make sure the Windows Server 2016 image you use has the latest patches and is Server Core or Server with Desktop Experience (not Nano Server) Ensure the administrator account you will be using is a member of the NC Management AD group you will pre-create Ensure the Client Security Group includes at least your administrator and VMM service account In the fabricconfig.psd1 ensure you have the UNC path of the VMM library share and that your admin account has write access to it. To find the correct URL navigate to Library workspace and then under Library Services expand the VMM service and right click on MSSCVMMLibrary (or whichever you are using) and select Explore. In Explorer right click the address and select Copy address as text, e.g. \\savdalvmm16.savilltech.net\MSSCVMMLibrary If using HighlyAvailableVMs in the fabricconfig.psd1 file it means it will write the VMs storage to clustered storage, e.g. a CSV Fill out all values in the fabricconfig.psd1 file and make sure the RestName is fully qualified. The fabricconfig.psd1 file I used in my environment is below. Remember that the management, PA, transit and public VIP need to be valid, routable networks. The public VIP does NOT use a VLAN as it uses BGP to advertise the routes so VLAN is 0. Sometimes execution fails. View the job status in Jobs workspace for ideas why it failed.



You can also look in the SDN-master\VMM\scripts\VMMExpresslogfile.log file for information. Additionally if the NC fails you can login to the NC VM and in the C:\NCInstall folder are a number of txt files that give great information especially the InstallNetworkController-AllNodes.txt file. It tries to install many times so you will have plenty of time to look at the file.

If execution fails (don't panic, it happens) and you want to rerun you MUST do the following before rerunning: In the Library workspace select Service Deployment Configurations and ensure the NC is deleted

Still in Library workspace under Service Templates ensure the NC deployment service template is deleted

In the Library workspace under Library Servers - <VMM Server> - <Library Shared> delete the 3 certificate files

In the Settings workspace delete the NC_LocalAdminRAA and NC_MgmtAdminRAA run as accounts

On the domain controller in AD Users and Computers under Computers container delete the 3 computer accounts (if present) for the NC deployments (they will be prefixed with whatever you configured in the fabricconfig.psd1 file, e.g. SDN)

On the domain controller in DNS Manager for your domain zone delete the A records for the 3 NC services AND the REST name DNS entry (if it got that far) To start the install navigate to the SDN-master\VMM\VMM SDN Express folder in an ELEVATED PowerShell session and execute with:

.\VMMExpress.ps1 -ConfigurationDataFile .\Fabricconfig.psd1 Once install has finished you will have multiple logical networks and services in your environment. The logical switch will also show as NC managed







My example fabricconfig.psd1 file used in my deployment: