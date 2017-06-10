Q. How can I create a shortcut to Google Chrome in Incognito mode?
A. Often the incognito mode is very useful with a web browser particularly if you need to use different credentials to access services, for example I have different user IDs for different Azure subscriptions so need to open a web instance using a separate set of credentials. You can right click on Chrome and select New incognito window to open incognito instance but you can also create a shortcut using the following:
"C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe" -incognito