Q. How can I add the BitLocker recovery password viewer to AD Users and Computers?

A. Using policy it is possible for the BitLocker recovery password to be stored in Active Directory via the Computer Configuration - Policies - Administrative Templates - Windows Components - BitLocker Drive Encryption - Store BitLocker recovery information in Active Directory Domain Services policy. To add a way to easily view the keys a password viewer can be added to AD Users and Computers which is part of server administration tools.

To enable the viewer tool select under Remote Server Administation Tools - Feature administration Tools - BitLocker Drive Encryption Administration Utilities - BitLocker Recovery Password Viewer.