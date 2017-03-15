After moving older versions of Windows to a cumulative style series of updates last year, much like that used with Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016, Microsoft is now planning to also consolidate the update history pages for these older operating systems.

Currently update histories for older versions of Windows are stored on three different pages at the Microsoft Support website plus specific information about those updates, which are contained in various Knowledge Base articles, are located on other pages of the Support website.

So right now if you were looking for these update histories you would have three separate listings for them plus needing to open multiple pages to read about each update in detail.

Beginning in April this will all be a thing of the past for the following operating systems:

The links above will still work in April as they make this transition however, you will now find everything about updates for these operating systems located on those pages instead of it being spread across multiple parts of the Microsoft Support site.

Source: Unified Windows update history for Windows 8.1 and Windows 7

