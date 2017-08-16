Q. When using SDNv2 with SCVMM, do I need a separate set of components for each cluster?

A. No. For SDNv2 there are a number of components, for example the Network Controller. Often multiple instances of the Network Controller will be deployed to provide scale and resiliency. Although these instances may be deployed to a cluster they are not specific to that cluster, instead they are that brain for the entire network virtualization solution and can be used by multiple clusters. None of the components deployed are node/cluster specific and only one set of Network Controllers, SLB MUXs and Gateways are required. Likewise one set of networks are used even across clusters.