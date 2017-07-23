Q. How can I reconfigure a machines time configuration to sync from the domain hierarchy?

A. Normally the PDC FSMO at the forest root domain will synchronize from an external time server. All other domain controllers and domain members should synchronize from the domain hierarchy. To configure this on every machine (except the forest root PDC FSMO):

Open an elevated command prompt Run commands:

w32tm /config /syncfromflags:DOMHIER /update

w32tm /resync /nowait

net stop w32time

net start w32time

If this does not work try again but this time for the resync command add /rediscover.

You can check the time source and state using:

w32tm /query /source

w32tm /monitor