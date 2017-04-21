Q. I have a Server Core deployment and need to perform a network trace. How do I do this without a graphical interface?

A. With Message Analyzer and PowerShell it is possible to remotely trace a machine including a Server Core instance (providing the required ports are open for RPC and WinRM). If this is not an option you can also capture locally using the following:

netsh trace start capture=yes

<perform the actions you wish to capture>

netsh trace stop

Take the ETL file generated and open in Message Analyzer.