Q. How will Windows run Linux containers?
A. Linux containers are coming to Windows Server which may seem very strange since the way containers work is there are image layers that contain binaries and libraries but then pull from the underlying operating system, which would be Windows Server. Linux applications do not run on Windows Server so how does this work? Windows has two types of containers: Windows Containers and Hyper-V Containers. With Windows Containers each container instance runs in an isolated process space on a shared container host instance. Hyper-C Containers provide additional isolation at a kernel level by running each container instance in its own automatically managed Hyper-V VM. It is through Hyper-V Containers that Linux containers will be able to run on Windows Server since within the VM an OS other than Windows Server can be utilized.