Q. When using the various Get-AD cmdlets, is there a way to only find objects at the base search level?

A. There are a number of cmdlets that can be used to find objects in Active Directory such as Get-AD which will find objects matching the filter at the passed path and in any child container. If you wish to limit the scope of the search you can add the -SearchScope parameter with Base (only find in the path), OneLevel (search one level down) or Subtree (search the entire child hierarchy).