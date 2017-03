Q. When creating certain types of resources how can I make them be created as a cluster resource?

A. Consider a command such as New-VMGroup which creates a group that contains VMs. When creating ordinarily this would result in the object being created on a node rather than the cluster itself. To make the command utilize the cluster use the -CimSession parameter and pass the name of the cluster. For example:

New-VMGroup -Name savdalvfclusgrp -GroupType VMCollectionType -CimSession savdalhv16clus