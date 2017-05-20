Q. What is some sample PowerShell to search for a certain user account in a complex OU structure and if not present create it?

A. I had a global OU structure where each Lab required a certain account. I had a number of geographical region OUs and then within those each LAB had an OU with a child OU named Users. The each Lab was named LAB<location> while I wanted each to have an account named <location>EXP-ECHUB. Some regions already had the account so the code had to check if the account already existed and if it did not exist then create it (using a separate cmdlet that already existed but you could replace with a simple New-ADUser command). Note I search each top level OU for other OUs only one level under.

                              
$RootDomain = "DC=savilltech,DC=net"
                              
                              $TopLevelLABs = "APAC","EMEA","NA","SA"
                              
                              #Find each LAB
                              foreach ($TopLevelLAB in $TopLevelLABs)
                              {
                                  #Find the child OUs
                                  $LABs = Get-ADOrganizationalUnit -SearchBase "OU=$TopLevelLAB,$RootDomain" -filter * -SearchScope OneLevel
                              
                                  #Look for each LAB
                                  foreach ($LAB in $LABs)
                                  {
                                      $ECHUB = $null
                                      #Checking for a Hub account
                                      $ECHUB = get-aduser -SearchBase "OU=Users,$($LAB.DistinguishedName)" -Filter {name -like '*ECHUB'}
                                      if($ECHUB -ne $null)
                                      {
                                          Write-Output "$($LAB.Name) has account already"
                                      }
                                      else
                                      {
                                          Write-Output "*** $($LAB.Name) needs an account so creating ***"
                                          $HubFirstName = $LAB.Name.Replace("LAB","") + "EXP"
                                          Write-Output "*** Creating $HubFirstName-ECHUB ***"
                                          New-OneLABSpecUser $HubFirstName ECHUB $($LAB.Name) "Hub Account"
                                      }
                                  }
                              }

 