Q. How can I easily configure the RD Licensing Server in my environment?
A. The best method is to utilize group policy to publish the RD Licensing Server and the licensing mode:
- Create a GPO and link to the desired containers
- Navigate to Computer Configuration - Policies - Administrative Templates - Windows Components - Remote Desktop Services - Remote Desktop Session Host - Licensing
- Double click Use the specified Remote Desktop license servers, set to Enabled and enter the names of the license servers then click OK
- Double click Set the Remote Desktop licensing mode. Click Enabled and set the licensing mode then click OK
- Close the GPO