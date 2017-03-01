Q. How can I easily configure the RD Licensing Server in my environment?

A. The best method is to utilize group policy to publish the RD Licensing Server and the licensing mode:

  1. Create a GPO and link to the desired containers
  2. Navigate to Computer Configuration - Policies - Administrative Templates - Windows Components - Remote Desktop Services - Remote Desktop Session Host - Licensing
  3. Double click Use the specified Remote Desktop license servers, set to Enabled and enter the names of the license servers then click OK
  4. Double click Set the Remote Desktop licensing mode. Click Enabled and set the licensing mode then click OK
  5. Close the GPO