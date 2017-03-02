Q. I created an automatic approval rule in WSUS but its not working for existing updates. What can I do?
Dept - WSUS

A. When automatic approval rules are created all future synchronized updates follow the rules however if you have already downloaded a large number of updates then creating an automatic approval rule post synchronization will not approve the already downloaded updates. To solve this simply manually run the rule:

  1. Open the WSUS console
  2. Navigate to Options - Automatic Approvals
  3. Select the approval rule and click Run Rule
  4. Once complete a status will be shown that summarizes all the approved updates. Click Close
  5. Click OK to close the rule