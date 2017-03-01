Q. What are the defaults for Windows Server 2016 Failover Clusters related to latency?

A. In Windows Server 2012 R2 some of the latency related settings of a cluster such as SameSubnetThreshold and CrossSubnetThreshold were modified once Hyper-V VMs were present. In Windows Server 2016 the cluster defaults have changed as follows (to essentially match the values previously used only when Hyper-V was present):

Property Win2016 Default Description
SameSubnetDelay  1 Frequency heartbeats (HB) sent
SameSubnetThreshold  10 Missed HB before interface considered down
CrossSubnetDelay  1 Frequency HB sent to nodes on dissimilar subnets
CrossSubnetThreshold  20 Missed HB before interface considered down to nodes on dissimilar subnets
CrossSiteDelay 1 Frequency HB sent to nodes on dissimilar sites
CrossSiteThreshold 20 Missed HB before interface considered down to nodes on dissimilar sites

 