Q. What are the defaults for Windows Server 2016 Failover Clusters related to latency?
A. In Windows Server 2012 R2 some of the latency related settings of a cluster such as SameSubnetThreshold and CrossSubnetThreshold were modified once Hyper-V VMs were present. In Windows Server 2016 the cluster defaults have changed as follows (to essentially match the values previously used only when Hyper-V was present):
|Property
|Win2016 Default
|Description
|SameSubnetDelay
|1
|Frequency heartbeats (HB) sent
|SameSubnetThreshold
|10
|Missed HB before interface considered down
|CrossSubnetDelay
|1
|Frequency HB sent to nodes on dissimilar subnets
|CrossSubnetThreshold
|20
|Missed HB before interface considered down to nodes on dissimilar subnets
|CrossSiteDelay
|1
|Frequency HB sent to nodes on dissimilar sites
|CrossSiteThreshold
|20
|Missed HB before interface considered down to nodes on dissimilar sites