Q. Can I use WSUS with Nano Server?
A. Yes. There are a few registry keys that must be set for WSUS to function. These are listed at https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/dd939844(v=ws.10).aspx. The key values required are:
- WUServer (WSUS server URL)
- WUStatusServer (normally the same value as WUServer and is the reporting)
- UseWUServer (value of 1 means to use WSUS)
- AUOptions (how to install, e.g. 4 to auto download and schedule but also requires the ScheduledInstallDay and ScheduledInstallTime)