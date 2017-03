Q. How can I unjoin a Nano Server instance from a domain post creation?

A. Using WMI you can normally move an OS instance to a workgroup using:

invoke-cimmethod -classname win32_computersystem -methodname "unjoindomainorworkgroup" -Arguments @{FUnjoinOptions=0;Username="Administrator";Password="Pa55word"}

However this will not work with Nano Server at this time. Instead to change the domain membership the instance will need to be reimaged.