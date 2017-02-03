Q. Can I use Storage Spaces Direct across locations?
A. No. Storage Spaces Direct aggregates local storage on cluster nodes to provide resilient clustered storage via SMB 3 but requires very low latencies between the nodes as replication is synchronous. This synchronous replication makes using S2D across locations impractical and a S2D cluster cannot be stretched across locations. A better solution would be to create two separate S2D instances, one in each location, then use Storage Replica to replicate the content from one instance to the other!