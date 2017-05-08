There are two ways you can use to start service with a specific user account; GUI and PowerShell (I call it shiny method). However, we will look into both methods.

Starting a Service with Specific User Account Using GUI

Type services.msc in Run and then click Enter from the keyboard. Find the desired service. Right-click it and then click Properties

Open Logon tab. Click ‘This account’ radio button. Provide username (in the format <domainname>\<password> ) and password. Click OK

Again right-click the service and click start to run it.

Starting a Service with Specific User Account Using PowerShell

Open PowerShell with elevated privileges and execute the following command to find a specific service

Get-Service | Where-Object { $_.DisplayName -like ‘*<PartialServiceDisplayName>*’ }

Execute the following command to start the service you found in above step

Start-Process net -arg "start <ServiceName>" -Credential (Get-Credential)

When you prompted, provide desired user account name and password you want to run service under.