When you are removing a child domain with NTDSUTIL you will receive the following error:

DsRemoveDsDomainW error 0x2015 (The directory service can perform the requested operation only on a leaf object.)

If this happen, follow below mentioned steps. When you are done you can follow this article to remove child domain.

Open PowerShell with elevated privileges and execute the following commands in sequence.

Step 1. Type ntdsutil and then hit enter from keyboard

Step 2. Type partition management and then hit enter from keyboard

Step 3. Type connections and then hit enter from keyboard

Step 4. Type connect to server <DomainControllerName> and then hit enter from keyboard

Step 5. Type q and hit enter from keyboard

Step 5. Type list and hit enter from keyboard. Locate the following entry

DC=DomainDnsZones,DC=Child_Domain, DC=extension

Suppose if the domain is contoso.com, then entry would look like

DC=DomainDnsZones,DC=contoso, DC=com

Step 6. Type delete nc dc=domaindnszones,dc=child_domain,dc=extension

Where,

Child_domain is the name of child domain

Suppose you have a child domain contoso.com, the command becomes

delete nc dc=contoso,dc=com

Step 7. You are done so quit ntdsutil

If you have more child domains, again follow from step 5.