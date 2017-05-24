There is no default group policy support for Microsoft Edge browser in active directory domain Windows Server 2016. In this article, I’ll show you to install an administrative template on active directory domain Windows Server 2016 for group policies of Microsoft Edge.

Installing Administrative Template on Windows Server 2016

Download the latest administrative template (.admx) for Windows Server 2016 on your hard drive

Double-click the ‘Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 ADMX.msi’ file where you downloaded

During security warning, click Run

On Welcome screen, click Next

Read the license terms, click I agree and then click Next

Choose for Everyone and note down the installation folder path. Click Next

During installation confirmation, click Next

Wait for the installation to finish

Click Close when an installation completes

Copying Policy Definitions to SYSVOL Folder

Copy PolicyDefinitions folder from a path where you installed administrative template

Paste the folder in %systemroot%\SYSVOL\sysvol\<domainName>\Policies

Open group policy editor and you will notice the 20 policies of Microsoft Edge in Computer Configuration -> Policies -> Administrative Templates -> Windows Components -> Microsoft Edge and User Configuration -> Policies -> Administrative Templates -> Windows Components -> Microsoft Edge

Now Microsoft Edge policies have been configured in active directory domain, you can apply on AD users and computers. For Firefox and Chrome, there are administrative template files available you can use to configure their group policies support.