There is no default group policy support for Microsoft Edge browser in active directory domain Windows Server 2016. In this article, I’ll show you to install an administrative template on active directory domain Windows Server 2016 for group policies of Microsoft Edge.
Installing Administrative Template on Windows Server 2016
Download the latest administrative template (.admx) for Windows Server 2016 on your hard drive
Double-click the ‘Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 ADMX.msi’ file where you downloaded
During security warning, click Run
On Welcome screen, click Next
Read the license terms, click I agree and then click Next
Choose for Everyone and note down the installation folder path. Click Next
During installation confirmation, click Next
Wait for the installation to finish
Click Close when an installation completes
Copying Policy Definitions to SYSVOL Folder
Copy PolicyDefinitions folder from a path where you installed administrative template
Paste the folder in %systemroot%\SYSVOL\sysvol\<domainName>\Policies
Open group policy editor and you will notice the 20 policies of Microsoft Edge in Computer Configuration -> Policies -> Administrative Templates -> Windows Components -> Microsoft Edge and User Configuration -> Policies -> Administrative Templates -> Windows Components -> Microsoft Edge
Now Microsoft Edge policies have been configured in active directory domain, you can apply on AD users and computers. For Firefox and Chrome, there are administrative template files available you can use to configure their group policies support.