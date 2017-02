Q. I have the WinRM service crashing on my Windows Server 2016 box. What can I do?

A. This is a known problem and has been fixed in KB3216755. This can be downloaded from the Microsoft Catalog which is linked to from https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4011347/windows-10-update-kb3216755. This will also likely be in the next published cumulative update.