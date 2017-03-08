Q. Can I deploy Nano Server with Configuration Manager?
A. Nano Server uses a special tool to create the image (typically a VHD but also a WIM is supported). With a WIM created it technically would be possible to create a task sequence to push the WIM file through DISM tools however there is no Configuration Manager client for Nano Server which would mean no task sequence steps could be run against the deployment post laying down the image. The best solution right now would be to leverage MDT which does have support for Nano Server and there is a complete step-by-step article available at https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/mniehaus/2017/01/11/deploying-nano-server-using-mdt/ which walks through the process.