Q. Can I use Automatic Virtual Machine Activation with Nano Server?
A. Automatic Virtual Machine Activation was a feature added in Windows Server 2012 R2 that enabled Windows Server 2012 R2 guest instances running on an activated Windows Server 2012 R2 datacenter Hyper-V server to automatically activate. This functionality continues into Windows Server 2016 however at this time it works for Server Core and Server with Desktop Experience deployments but NOT Nano Server Hyper-V servers. This could change in the future thanks to the Current Branch for Business nature of Nano Server and its more frequent update cadence.