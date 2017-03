Q. How do I add additional drivers to a Nano Server instance?

A. To add drivers to an existing Nano Server instance the pnputil.exe can be leveraged with the /add-driver switch. You should have a folder with the required drivers in it, e.g. c:\drivers then use:

pnputil.exe /add-driver c:\drivers\*.inf /subdirs /install

You cannot perform an online installation of non-PNP drivers. To install drivers offline utilize DISM or DISM PowerShell in the same way other updates etc are installed.