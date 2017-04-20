Q. How can I remove the Edge tab in Internet Explorer with the Creators update?

A. The Creators Update (1703) adds an Edge tab to Internet Explorer to aid in the migration to Edge however in some environments this may be undesirable so it can be disabled through a policy User Configuration - Administrative Templates - Windows Components - Internet Explorer - Internet Settings - Advanced Settings - Browsing - Hide the button (next to the New Tab button) that opens Microsoft Edge and set to Enabled.