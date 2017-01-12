Last year at Microsoft Ignite in Atlanta there were several sessions that focused on Windows as a Service (WaaS) which is the new update model being used by Microsoft for Windows 10.

The Ignite speaker sessions I sat in on about WaaS were both conducted by Michael Niehaus, a Program Director on the Windows team at Microsoft, and they were extensive and full of great recommendations for setting up your own system for evaluating updates in a ringed based evaluation system.

In this new vide overview of the WaaS process, Michael discusses this shift to WaaS and provides some background and insight into the key aspects of this service. He also covers how builds are released and the update cadence for them.

Finally, he also shares information about upcoming changes in the WaaS process that will result in further streamlining of updates.

The video, embedded below, is just over five minutes long, so it is a great introduction to WaaS or can bring you up to date on new aspects of the process.

If you want to continue learning more about WaaS check out this Windows IT Center overview of Windows as a Service content.

