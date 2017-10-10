For those enterprise and business customers who might still be running Windows 10 Version 1511 you need to be aware that as of today that version of Windows 10 will no longer be supported by Microsoft.

Today is Patch Tuesday and in the last couple of years it has become Microsoft's practice to end support for software updates on that month's Patch Tuesday. This allows one last batch of updates to be delivered as support officially ends.

The November Update, which Windows 10 Version 1511 was also known as, was the first feature update to be released for what was then the young operating system. Since then Microsoft has released two additional feature updates which includes the Anniversary Update and the Creators Update - Version 1607 and Version 1703 respectively.

According to new Microsoft support rules for these feature updates, support is typically provided for 18 months before a move to a supported feature update is required. If you do the math, the November Update which leaves support after today's patches, has actually been supported for almost 24 months. This was the case with the early feature updates for Windows 10 because Microsoft was working towards establishing the cadence of releasing two feature updates per calendar year.

When the Fall Creators Update is released next week on 17 October, that will make 2017 the first calendar year with two feature update releases and should result in Microsoft getting on track with the firm 18 month support cycle for each feature update beginning with the Anniversary Update which was released in July 2016 as Windows 10 Version 1607.

You can keep track of Lifecycle Support information about Windows 10 and other Microsoft products and services on the Microsoft Lifecycle Policy page.

