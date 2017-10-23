Last week Microsoft officially released the fourth major feature update for their Windows 10 operating system and they are in the midst of that roll out process to consumer users.

For enterprise and business customers that roll out has not likely started in earnest. Many of you are evaluating this update and along with that hopefully testing it in your own version of the Windows Insiders for Business Program.

Part of that evaluation process will include taking a closer look at the features that have been added to this update and there are a lot of them to be considered.

In fact, if you have been paying attention to each feature update for Windows 10 over the last two and a half years there is always a good batch of improvements that impact IT Pros and System Admins.

Last week Microsoft published a document that details the updated and new content in Windows 10 Version 1709 that is applicable for IT Pros and this document should be on your reading list.

Here is a quick rundown of what you will see in that document:

Deployment

Windows Autopilot

Windows 10 Subscription Activation

Windows Automatic Redeployment

Update

Windows Update for Business

Windows Insider Program for Business

Administration

Mobile Device Management

Application Management

Mixed Reality Apps

Configuration

Kiosk Configuration

Security

Windows Defender ATP

Windows Defender Application Guard

Windows Defender Exploit Guard

Windows Defender Device Guard

Windows Information Protection

Windows Hello

BitLocker

Windows Security Baselines

Windows Analytics

Upgrade Readiness

Update Compliance

Device Health

Networking

Network Stack

----------

But, wait...there's probably more so be sure to follow me on Twitter and Google+.