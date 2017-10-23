Last week Microsoft officially released the fourth major feature update for their Windows 10 operating system and they are in the midst of that roll out process to consumer users.
For enterprise and business customers that roll out has not likely started in earnest. Many of you are evaluating this update and along with that hopefully testing it in your own version of the Windows Insiders for Business Program.
Part of that evaluation process will include taking a closer look at the features that have been added to this update and there are a lot of them to be considered.
In fact, if you have been paying attention to each feature update for Windows 10 over the last two and a half years there is always a good batch of improvements that impact IT Pros and System Admins.
Last week Microsoft published a document that details the updated and new content in Windows 10 Version 1709 that is applicable for IT Pros and this document should be on your reading list.
Here is a quick rundown of what you will see in that document:
Deployment
- Windows Autopilot
- Windows 10 Subscription Activation
- Windows Automatic Redeployment
Update
- Windows Update for Business
- Windows Insider Program for Business
Administration
- Mobile Device Management
Application Management
- Mixed Reality Apps
Configuration
- Kiosk Configuration
Security
- Windows Defender ATP
- Windows Defender Application Guard
- Windows Defender Exploit Guard
- Windows Defender Device Guard
- Windows Information Protection
- Windows Hello
- BitLocker
- Windows Security Baselines
Windows Analytics
- Upgrade Readiness
- Update Compliance
- Device Health
Networking
- Network Stack
