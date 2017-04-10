Last week Microsoft made the Creators Update available early for anyone running Windows 10. It will begin a wider rollout this week with its release to Windows Update on this month's Patch Tuesday - the 11th of April.

Shortly after the final bits of the third major update for Windows 10 were made available through the companies Media Creation Tool and Update Assistant, it was also updated on MSDN for subscribers.

If you are not in an organization that subscribes to MSDN there is now another option for you to get the Enterprise version of the Creators Update through the TechNet Evaluation Center.

These 90 day versions of Windows 10 Enterprise Version 1703 are a great way for your company to test this major update in your own organization alongside of your current software and services to make sure everything is compatible.

Right now there are two versions available (each in 32 and 64 bit versions):

-- Windows 10 Enterprise Version 1703

-- Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB 2016

The ISOs for these downloads are available in English (US/UK), Chinese (Simplified/Traditional), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese (Brazil).

You can access these downloads at the TechNet Evaluation Center plus you can read about all the new Enterprise features in Windows 10 Version 1703 to understand the enhancements made in this update.

Additional Windows 10 Creators Update Resources:

-- What's new in Windows 10 Version 1703 IT Pro Content

-- Windows 10 Specifications & System Requirements

-- Windows 10 TechNet IT Pro Forums

