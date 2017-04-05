Today, as part of their planned roll out of the Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft has made several versions of the third major feature update available for subscribers on MSDN.

Officially this is now known as Windows 10 Version 1703 - which translates to its readiness for release month of March 2017.

If you or your company subscribes to this service you can go ahead and visit https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/subscriptions/downloads/ to see the new downloads.

Initially, it looks like they have made the following editions available on the site for download:

-- Windows 10 Home

-- Windows 10 Home N

-- Windows 10 Professional

-- Windows 10 Professional N

-- Windows 10 Enterprise

-- Windows 10 Enterprise N

-- Windows 10 Education

-- Windows 10 IoT Core

There are of course x86 and x64 bit versions of each and it appears, at least initially, the languages on these ISOs are limited to English, English-United Kingdom but the optional Language Pack image is available for Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, Spanish, Estonian, Finnish, French, Hebrew, Croatian, Hungarian, Italian, Lithuanian, Latvian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese-Brazil, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese - Traditional, Chinese - Simplified, Portuguese-Portugal, and Norwegian-Bokmal.

These should be more than enough to get you started checking out this latest update.

However, if you do not subscribe to MSDN there is an option to upgrade your own Windows 10 devices using the Media Creation tool from Microsoft. We have a complete step by step guide over on the SuperSite: Windows that you an use for that process.

