With the official release of the Windows 10 Creators Update underway from Microsoft through multiple channels including the companies Media Creation Tool (MCT), Update Assistant, and now Windows Update, more users will become aware of the updates availability.

For enterprise customers the ISOs are already available on MSDN for download by subscribers and they will be available for volume licensing customers on 01 May 2017.

In the interim there is plenty of information already available for IT Pros to get ready for the update on this update and what it brings.

A new download was made available yesterday, in conjunction with the official availability of the Creators Update, that contains all of the administrative templates that are used to help configure Group Policy for end users systems.

This collection of templates contains all of the new policies that are updated for new Creators Update related features. It is available in a single .msi file that can be installed right after the download to make the new templates available.

Additional Group Policy information related to these updates ADMX templates is available at these Microsoft sites:

-- Group Policy Settings Reference for Windows and Windows Server

-- Managing Group Policy ADMX Files Step-by-Step Guide

-- How to create and manage the Central Store for Group Policy Administrative Templates in Windows

-- Microsoft.Policies.Sensors.WindowsLocationProvider is already defined error when you edit a policy in Windows

----------

