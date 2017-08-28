VMware Workspace ONE is now available on HP’s Device as a Service (DaaS) platform to ease the job of managing endpoints for IT pros, VMware announced today at VMworld 2017.

HP’s DaaS platform is a managed solution that combines devices, lifecycle services, and support. In a research note earlier this year, IDC said that the DaaS model can help organizations save money, reduce IT workloads, and can help organizations get newer hardware to their employees faster.

The DaaS model seems to complement Workspace ONE, which integrates access control, application management and multi-platform endpoint management, and is licensed on a per user basis. Powered by VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) technology, Workspace ONE can help IT deploy security patches and OS updates faster and install software more reliably, VMware said.

According to IDC, ensuring a secure data and IT environment, supporting new OS and platforms, and managing the growing mix and number of devices are among the top challenges in dealing with end-user devices.

“IT needs to fundamentally think different about endpoints especially as diversity in endpoints keep changing,” Renu Upadhyay, product marketing manager, VMware said in an interview with ITPro. As the digital workspace becomes more complex, particularly with the adoption of Windows 10, VMware sees Workspace ONE as a way for IT to gain more control over the environment.

The partnership comes as VMware is driving adoption around Workspace ONE, including a recent integration with Chrome OS to help bring more Chrome OS devices to enterprise users.

"VMware Workspace ONE powered by AirWatch provides next-generation unified endpoint management that enables our customers to manage the complete lifecycle of the end points and applications over-the-air and in real-time," Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware said. "This partnership brings two industry-leading players together to deliver a complete solution for mutual customers looking to transform their end points from procurement to management into a predictable consumption-based service."