Microsoft surprised a lot of people as they began to embrace open source on Windows 10 by creating the Windows Subsystem for Linux and introducing Bash on Ubuntu for the Windows 10 Anniversary Update.

Bash on Ubuntu was announced at Build 2016 and this year at Build 2017 the company announced that more distros would be coming for Windows 10.

Well that time has come and if you are a Windows Insider running a Fast Ring build that is higher than 16190 then you can now try out two more Linux distros on your systems from SUSE.

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server is a world-class, secure open source server operating system, built to power physical, virtual and cloud-based mission-critical workloads. To register your free, 1-year developer subscription of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server visit here: https://www.suse.com/subscriptions/sles/developer/ Designed for mixed IT environments, it offers best-of-breed performance with reduced risk of technological obsolescence or vendor lock-in. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 is a modular, general-purpose operating system and runs on all major processor architectures. It is optimized to run on leading hypervisors and supports an unlimited number of virtual machine guests per physical system with single subscription, making it the perfect guest for virtual and cloud computing.

openSUSE Leap 42

The openSUSE distribution is a stable, easy to use and complete multi-purpose Linux distribution. It is aimed towards users and developers working on the desktop or server. It is great for beginners, experienced users and ultra geeks alike, in short, it is perfect for everybody! The latest release, openSUSE Leap 42.2, features new and massively improved versions of all useful server and desktop applications. It comes with more than 1,000 open source applications. openSUSE is also the base for SUSE's award-winning SUSE Linux Enterprise products. That's right. After basing openSUSE Leap 42.1 on SLE (SUSE Linux Enterprise), Leap 42.2 gets even more source code from the release of SLE 12 Service Pack 2. New technologies such as NVDIMM, OmniPATH, Data Plane Development Kit with openVSwitch are backported for the release. XEN no longer requires its own kernel and is supported by the default kernel. Along with the shared SLE codebase, openSUSE Leap 42.2 gets packages, maintenance and bug fixes from the openSUSE community and SUSE engineers. The 42 series of Leap achieves at a minimum 36 months of maintenance and security updates starting from 42.1.

Make sure you visit Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux website for more information on the system and deep dive blog posts about the service.

